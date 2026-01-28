Iranian official calls on IAEA to outline clear steps for country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must develop a procedure for dealing with attacked nuclear facilities so that Iran can also implement it, Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, told reporters following the Cabinet meeting in Tehran on January 28, Trend reports.

According to him, the IAEA has a procedure for nuclear facilities that have not been attacked. However, there is no procedure for attacked nuclear facilities. Accordingly, Iran has not deviated from its obligations.

Eslami stated that all Iranian nuclear facilities that have been attacked were under IAEA control, and therefore, the IAEA and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, should have responded to this issue.

In June 2025, following Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran downgraded its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In response, the Iranian parliament passed a law on cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law, any cooperation with the IAEA is possible only with the consent of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

On the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The airstrikes reportedly destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.