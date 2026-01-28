Azerbaijani oil scales up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $1.45, or 2.14%, on January 27 from the previous level, coming in at $69.31 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.39, or 2.13%, to $66.64 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $1.41, or 3.86%, to $37.97 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.27, or 1.87%, to $69.09 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel