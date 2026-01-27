Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament emphasizes expanding ties and connectivity with PAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker briefed on the importance of the 2nd session of the Women's Parliamentary Forum of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and noted that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with this organization, a source in the parliament told Trend.

This issue was discussed during the meeting of Gafarova with PAM President Giulio Centemero during the Speaker's working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At the PAM Bureau meeting, the speaker highly appreciated the recent approval of the application for granting observer status to the Azerbaijani parliament and expressed her belief that this status, once the final decision is made, will create new opportunities for the development of mutual inter-parliamentary relations.

During the conversation, Centemero emphasized that the PAM is also interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan. He pointed out that although Azerbaijan is not in the Mediterranean region, it is a country located in an important region, which also creates good opportunities for parliamentary dialogue.

The meeting also touched upon the issues of cooperation between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAMPN) and the PAM. Gafarova noted that the Azerbaijani parliament is interested in the development of international relations.

The conversation also discussed cooperation between the NAMPN and PAM, granting mutual observer status. It was noted that discussing similar issues in both organizations creates good opportunities for cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, the PAM president informed about the issues this organization deals with and its activities.

The meeting also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel