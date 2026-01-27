Azerbaijan-Israel relations exemplify unique strategic partnership – political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are considered one of the rare and unique examples of strategic partnership in the post-Soviet space, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"Despite being geographically distant and culturally different, the two countries are united by pragmatic interests, mutual trust, and a long-term cooperation strategy. In recent years, the deepening of ties in political, economic, and military-technical areas demonstrates that these relations are built at a strategic rather than tactical level.

President Ilham Aliyev’s reception of Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on January 26, 2026, reflects the continuation of this strategic line. During the meeting, the recent encounter between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel in Davos was positively recalled, and discussions covered a wide spectrum of bilateral issues, sending an important diplomatic signal that relations are being strengthened institutionally. One of the cornerstones of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations is the mutual trust established in the political sphere. Israel was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s sovereignty after independence, and official diplomatic relations, established in 1992, have steadily strengthened since then," he said.

According to Garayev, Israel remains a vocal supporter of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, with its stance during the 44-day Patriotic War and consistent political support in previous years highly valued in Baku. Simultaneously, Azerbaijan has maintained a balanced, pragmatic, and principled approach to Middle East affairs, preserving its ties with Israel amid regional geopolitical risks. The recent meetings of leaders from both countries underscore the sustainable and long-term nature of this political dialogue.

The analyst emphasized that the economic sector is one of the most practical areas of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation.

''Israel has long been one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners, with the energy sector forming the backbone of their cooperation. A substantial portion of Israel’s oil needs is met by Azerbaijani supplies, making this partnership vital not only economically but also for strategic energy security. Beyond energy, Israel brings advanced technologies, agricultural innovations, and expertise in water management, solutions especially relevant for Azerbaijan, given its water scarcity. Drip irrigation, smart agricultural models, and digital management systems are promising areas of collaboration. Gideon Sa'ar’s visit to Baku, accompanied by business leaders, and the Azerbaijani-Israeli business forum signal that economic relations are now deepening beyond state-level ties, extending into private sector engagement.

Politically, one of the most strategic aspects of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations is military-technical cooperation. Israel has been a key supplier of weapons and high-tech military systems, including UAVs, reconnaissance tools, and electronic warfare equipment, which played a crucial role in modernizing Azerbaijan’s armed forces and proved decisive during the 2020 Patriotic War. This demonstrates that bilateral relations are anchored not only in diplomacy and trade but also in tangible security collaboration.

Azerbaijani-Israeli ties are further strengthened by a shared humanitarian and social foundation. The Jewish community in Azerbaijan has historically been protected by the state, with full support for their religious, cultural, and social life. Communities in Guba, Baku, and elsewhere exemplify Azerbaijan’s multicultural model. Saar’s acknowledgment of these efforts underscores the moral and political value of this partnership. By showcasing real achievements in multiculturalism, religious tolerance, and ethnic diversity, Azerbaijan has turned these strengths into political capital, enhancing its international image and reinforcing the strategic depth of its relationship with Israel.

It is no coincidence that Gideon Sa'ar expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev on this issue. For Israel, the security and well-being of Jewish communities worldwide are a highly sensitive matter. Showcasing Azerbaijan as an exemplary country in this regard adds significant moral and political weight to bilateral relations,” Garayev said.

He noted that this also enhances Azerbaijan’s international image. By demonstrating real achievements in multiculturalism, religious tolerance, and ethnic diversity, Azerbaijan has turned these values into political capital in its relations with a country like Israel.

“In recent years, artificial intelligence and digital technologies have emerged as a new focus in Azerbaijani-Israeli cooperation. Israel is recognized as a global leader in these fields, with its startup ecosystem, integration of military and civilian technologies, and digital innovations forming the backbone of its economy. Azerbaijan, for its part, has made digital transformation, along with the 'smart city' and 'smart village' concepts, a priority of state policy. Projects in Karabakh and East Zangezur could serve as practical platforms for this collaboration. Implementing Israeli technologies in these regions adds a new strategic dimension to bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Garayev emphasized that Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are guided by pragmatic interests, mutual benefit, and long-term strategic thinking rather than ideological alignment.

“These relations focus on tangible results and concrete projects rather than emotional rhetoric, which is why they remain resilient in the face of regional crises and geopolitical shifts,” he added.

He concluded that the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Gideon Sa'ar reaffirmed the systematic and planned nature of the partnership.

“The fusion of political dialogue, economic cooperation, military partnership, and humanitarian ties makes Azerbaijani-Israeli relations a unique strategic model in the South Caucasus and the Middle East. Its strength lies in balancing mutual interests rather than ideological blocs, making this partnership not only bilateral but also a key factor for regional stability and security,” the analyst said.