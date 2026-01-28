Turkmen business delegation meets Eswatini PM to discuss investment and trade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 28. A business delegation from Turkmenistan met with Eswatini’s Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini to discuss investment opportunities and bilateral economic ties, Trend reports via the Eswatini Prime Minister’s social media.

The delegation, led by Khydyrberdi Abdurakhmanov, owner and founder of Aydyn Gijeler Holding LTD, is visiting the Kingdom on a business scoping mission following the establishment of diplomatic relations between Eswatini and Turkmenistan in August 2025.

Discussions focused on potential investment projects and avenues for deepening economic and commercial ties. The delegation also expressed Turkmenistan’s interest in procuring sugar from Eswatini.

Prime Minister Dlamini emphasized the government’s commitment to building mutually beneficial partnerships to support economic growth and expressed hope that the visit will lead to concrete investment opportunities and strengthened ties between the two countries.

Earlier, the delegation was received by Eswatini’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Pholile Shakantu, and Home Affairs Minister, Princess Lindiwe. The investment opportunities were also the main topic, as well as the cooperation on international platforms on peacebuilding and sustainable development.

Eswatini ranks as the fourth-largest sugar producer in Africa and 25th worldwide, exporting approximately 92% of its output. In 2023, it was the 16th largest exporter of raw sugar globally and 30th for sugars and confectioneries. Noted for high-quality production, Eswatini is among the top five lowest-cost sugar producers, contributing over half of the nation's agricultural output.

