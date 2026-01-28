Kyrgyzstan reveals state of public school enrollment

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 28. More than 1.5 million children are currently enrolled in 2,170 public and municipal schools across Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The statement was made by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a regular staff meeting with the heads of state bodies and structural divisions of the Presidential Administration.

According to him, the electronic registration system for first grade has been successfully implemented and is already familiar to parents.

"Now it is time to establish the same system for student transfers. The system should automatically display available places in classes and eliminate human bias in decision-making. This will ease the workload of school administrations and make the process clear for every parent," Kasymaliev emphasized.

In the interim, Kyrgyzstan is poised to roll out an innovative electronic platform facilitating the transition of students between various general education institutions.

