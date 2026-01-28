Board of Peace Charter welcomes Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Board of Peace Charter, established at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, has welcomed Azerbaijan as a founding member, according to a statement published on the organization’s X social media account, Trend reports.

“The Board of Peace Council welcomes Azerbaijan as a founding member of our growing international organization,” the statement said.

The signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter document took place in Davos on January 22 with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.