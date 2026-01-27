Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's five-year performance and long-term approach

As shown in the table, the asset allocation of SOFAZ’s investment portfolio has undergone a marked transformation between 2020 and 2025. In 2020, bonds and money market instruments accounted for 63.8% of the portfolio, while equities made up 15.9%, real estate 6.1%, and gold 14.2%. By 2025, these shares had shifted to 29.8%, 25.6%, 6.4%, and 38.2%, respectively, reflecting a significant increase in allocations to gold and real estate over the five years.

Real estate investments, in particular, have delivered strong financial results, generating more than $1 billion in income. These assets play a critical diversification role within the overall portfolio, providing both stable rental cash flows and capital appreciation. With total returns of about 80%, real estate investments have contributed roughly $1 billion in gains. The portfolio now spans office, commercial, residential, industrial, and hotel properties, comprising around 1,400 buildings located predominantly in developed economies.

A similarly pronounced shift is evident in the Fund’s gold holdings. One of the most notable strategic moves by SOFAZ in recent years has been the substantial expansion of its gold reserves. By 2025, gold holdings had risen to 200 tons, representing a 96.5% increase compared with 2020. The rise in gold’s share of the portfolio to 38.2% is strategically important, serving as a hedge against geopolitical risks, a buffer against inflationary pressures, and a tool for long-term value preservation. At a time when global central banks are accelerating gold purchases and prices are approaching historical highs, this strategy has generated additional value for SOFAZ.

Date SOFAZ's gold reserves (tons) 2020 101,8 2021 101,8 2022 101,8 2023 101,8 2024 146,6 2025 200

These figures clearly show that the structural transformation of SOFAZ’s portfolio is not incidental but strategic. The Fund has decisively shifted toward an investment model that mitigates inflation risks, enhances returns, and prioritizes long-term stability over short-term volatility.

In recent years, SOFAZ has also stepped up its focus on sustainable energy and infrastructure investments, reflecting a broader alignment with global energy transition trends. This shift became particularly evident in 2025, when the Fund gave heightened priority to sustainability-driven and strategically important infrastructure projects. Key additions to the portfolio during the year included investments in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets in the United Arab Emirates valued at $50 million, a 49% stake in Enfinity Global’s 402 MW solar energy project in Italy, and an infrastructure investment in Italo, Italy’s high-speed rail operator.

Further reinforcing this direction, SOFAZ formalized its intention in January to enter a long-term strategic partnership with BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, and its subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Beyond providing access to global infrastructure funds, the partnership opens the door to investments in infrastructure projects both within Azerbaijan and in projects linked to the country’s broader economic interests.

Collectively, these initiatives are expected to generate stable, predictable long-term income streams for SOFAZ while strengthening its positioning within the global energy transition and green economy agenda.

The Fund’s financial resilience and management quality have also been consistently recognized by leading international credit rating agencies. Moody’s cites the substantial volume of accumulated SOFAZ assets as a key factor supporting Azerbaijan’s Baa3 sovereign rating. S&P Global Ratings describes the Fund as a cornerstone of the country’s fiscal and external buffers, while Fitch Ratings projects sustainable growth in SOFAZ’s assets over the period from 2025 through 2027.

Taken together, these assessments underscore not only SOFAZ’s strong financial performance but also its institutional credibility and disciplined strategic governance.

Overall, the period from 2020 to 2025 can be characterized as one of strategic maturity and transformation for the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During these years, the Fund expanded its assets to record levels, significantly diversified its investment portfolio, preserved its role as a central pillar of state finances, and further strengthened confidence among international financial institutions.

Today, SOFAZ stands not merely as a national wealth fund but as a globally recognized, modern, and sustainable sovereign investor, one that continues to underpin Azerbaijan’s long-term economic security for future generations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel