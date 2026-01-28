Azerbaijan counts state and private banks' economic lending in Jan. 2025
As of January 1, non-bank credit organizations contributed 1.88 billion manat ($1.11 billion) to total lending in the economy. This reflects a notable increase of 118.2 million manat ($69.5 million), or 6.7%, from the previous month, and a year-on-year rise of 73.1 million manat ($43 million), or 4%.
