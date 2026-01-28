EU remittances account for nearly half of foreign transfers to Georgia

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. In December 2025, money transfers from EU countries to Georgia reached $152.7 million, accounting for 45.2% of the total inflow volume.

Data obtained by Trend from the Georgian National Bank shows that the inflow from the EU grew 18.6% compared to the same month in 2024, highlighting strong and sustained remittance activity from European nations. Among individual EU contributors, Italy, Germany, and France were among the top senders, alongside other member states.

Overall, the total volume of money transfers from abroad to Georgia reached $338 million in December 2025, marking an 18.4% increase year-on-year. In comparison, outflows from Georgia abroad totaled $40.8 million during the same period.