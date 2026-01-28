Kazakhstan set to build new wind and solar plants with China’s assistance
The projects are poised to bring in over 100 permanent positions and around 1,500 temporary roles, drawing in more than $2 billion in investments, and producing upwards of 5.7 billion kWh of green electricity each year. Samruk-Energy is in the game, backing the nation's shift to renewable energy and setting its sights on a 15% slice of the pie by 2030.
