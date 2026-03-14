President of IPU urges ensuring transparency in adopting AI-related laws

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The task ahead is not only to adopt laws, but also to ensure transparency on artificial intelligence (AI), President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson said at the panel discussions on "Digital futures: AI, Governance and ethics of innovation" as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition", Trend reports.

The time has come to create an environment that will satisfy consumers and promote growth, she noted.

According to her, the tools used and developed should be accessible to everyone in most cases:

"We have adopted a resolution as an alliance. In that resolution, we point out the current gaps. We reveal the impact of AI on human rights and democracy. The task before us is not only to pass laws, but also to solve the problem of ensuring transparency.

We would like the supervisory bodies and institutions to achieve this. This issue is not only about the work done by the government. The private sector can also contribute by participating in parliamentary sessions. Such forums bring us together and set specific tasks for us. We strengthen interparliamentary cooperation on issues relevant to the country. At the same time, the private sector can also express its views on people's problems," she added.

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