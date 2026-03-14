Azerbaijan sets up temporary customs zone for WUF13 at Baku Olympic Stadium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan has established a temporary customs control zone at the Baku Olympic Stadium to manage goods entering the country for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

This was reflected in the report on the Cabinet of Ministers’ activities in 2025, which was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The measure is intended to streamline customs oversight and speed up the clearance of equipment and materials brought into the country for the international event scheduled to take place in Baku. Details of the arrangement were included in a report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2025 that was discussed during a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

The report also outlined broader efforts to upgrade border and customs infrastructure across the country. Project documentation has been prepared for the construction of the South-Astara state border checkpoint, and land designated for the facility has already been acquired, with work underway to change the land’s official use. Authorities are also acquiring land to reconstruct and expand infrastructure at the Red Bridge border crossing.

Plans have been prepared for the Alat state border checkpoint and submitted through the electronic construction portal of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan. An additional 20 hectares of land has been allocated at the site to accommodate import and export terminals.

Construction of the passenger crossing line at the Lekin border checkpoint has been completed, while work is continuing at the Julfa customs post after project documents for finishing previously incomplete structures were prepared and approved.

Authorities also completed construction work on unfinished structures at a TIR parking facility near the Sadarak customs post. Renovation and reconstruction projects are underway at the administrative building of the Main Customs Department for Air Transport, alongside the construction of temporary storage warehouses at the Sumgayit Customs Department and planned major repairs at the New Sangachal and Yevlakh customs posts.

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