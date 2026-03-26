Kazakhstan plans to complete 1,000 MW gas power plant in its Turkestan by late 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. Kazakhstan plans to commission a new 1,000 MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in the Turkestan region by the end of 2026 to eliminate persistent energy shortages in the country's southern power zone, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

This was outlined during Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov's inspection of the construction site in the Sairam district, where a consortium of Kazakh and South Korean companies is installing four Siemens Energy gas turbines. The facility is designed to provide maneuverable generation capacity, allowing the national grid to quickly compensate for power deficits during peak consumption periods.

The regional energy profile currently shows an average electricity consumption of 445 MW against a local generation capacity of only 136.5 MW. The launch of the Turkestan CCGT plant is expected to fully cover this deficit and provide a stable energy base for the region's expanding industrial and agricultural sectors.

Construction has reached the stage of vertical structure erection, following the successful delivery and installation of all primary process equipment. The project is bustling with over 1,000 workers and is set to bring about 600 permanent jobs once the four gas turbines, waste heat boilers, and steam turbines are up and running.

The government has set a target to introduce nearly 2,000 MW of new generating capacity throughout 2026 to ensure the reliable operation of the national electric grid and support long-term economic growth.

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