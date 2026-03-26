Kyrgyzstan to develop EV infrastructure in partnership with Chinese companies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 26. Kyrgyzstan will cooperate with leading Chinese technology firms to develop electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said during a working visit to China, Trend reports via the ministry.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with ShuiFa Group, which envisions joint projects to install EV charging stations and modern energy storage systems across Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, Ibraev toured ShuiFa Group’s production facilities in Zhuhai and discussed with company management plans to modernize the country’s energy infrastructure and support the growth of environmentally friendly transport.

The minister also held talks with Yulin Liang, CEO of NUCL New Energy Tech, focusing on implementing innovative technologies in the EV charging network. Additionally, the Kyrgyz delegation met with Zhejiang Anfu Energy, a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging equipment.

Ibraev emphasized that adopting advanced technologies in station installation is a priority for strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector and supporting the transition to clean transportation.

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