International travelers visit Khojaly genocide memorial in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, March 26. International travelers have visited Azerbaijan's Khojaly Genocide Memorial, honoring the victims of the tragic events that occurred in the town, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The visitors explored the memorial monument dedicated to the victims and received detailed information about the history of the tragedy and its consequences.

To note, a group of globe-trotters led by Harry Mitsidis, a British national of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania, the mastermind behind NomadMania, has set off on an adventure to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation, comprising 79 travelers from 37 countries, is the largest of its kind to visit the territories in recent years. The trip is part of broader efforts to showcase areas affected by past conflict and to highlight ongoing reconstruction and development initiatives.

NomadMania, which ranks global destinations by dividing the world into 1,301 regions, previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan. Mitsidis, who has visited all of the listed regions, is currently ranked at the top of the organization’s global index. The organization has also previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan.

The visit follows a series of similar trips organized by international travel clubs since the end of the conflict, offering participants a closer look at ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment efforts.

From 2020 through 2025, leading global travel clubs have organized 15 visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur, with the current journey becoming the latest in a growing series of international tours to the region.

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