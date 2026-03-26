Eldik Bank pioneers as Kyrgyz bank to get Green Climate Fund accreditation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 26. Eldik Bank OJSC has received accreditation from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), becoming the first bank in the Kyrgyz Republic to achieve this status, Trend reports via the bank.

The decision was approved by the GCF Council during its recent regular meeting. Accreditation confirms that an entity meets international standards in areas such as corporate governance, environmental and social safeguards, fiduciary management, and the capacity to design and execute climate-related investments.

For Eldik Bank, this grants direct access to GCF financing resources, bypassing some intermediary steps required for non-accredited institutions. It opens avenues for channeling long-term international funds into Kyrgyz projects focused on climate resilience, renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, and related sectors. Prior to this, the country's only GCF-accredited direct access entity was the Community Development and Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic (ARIS), accredited in March 2024.

The bank has been actively preparing for this step, including through partnerships such as a 2025 Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to build capacity in green and climate finance, integrate ESG standards, and support Kyrgyzstan’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) under the Paris Agreement.

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