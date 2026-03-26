Iranian Health Ministry reports medical worker casualties in conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. At least 23 medical workers have been killed as a result of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran from February 28 through March 25, the country’s Health Ministry stated, Trend reports.

The ministry added that 112 medical personnel were also injured during the same period.

According to the statement, the attacks have significantly damaged Iran’s healthcare infrastructure. A total of 12 hospitals have ceased operations, while 226 medical facilities sustained damage. In addition, 7 healthcare centers were evacuated, and 49 emergency service stations and 38 ambulances were affected.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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