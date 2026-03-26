Mine explosion injures civilian in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 26. A civilian was injured Tuesday after stepping on a landmine in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The explosion occurred in the village of Yusifjanli, where decades of conflict have left behind a deadly legacy of unexploded ordnance. The victim, identified as Ceyhun Firdovsi Abbasov, born in 1985, was immediately assisted by teams from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), who rushed to the scene to evacuate him from the hazardous area.

Will be updated

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