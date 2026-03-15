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Azerbaijani wrestler claims bronze at European U23 Championships

Azerbaijan Materials 15 March 2026 22:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestler claims bronze at European U23 Championships

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The European Junior Wrestling Championships for athletes under 23 are currently taking place in Zrenjanin, Serbia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Farid Khalilov secured the bronze medal in the 67 kg weight category. In the match for third place, Khalilov defeated Hungarian Petro Zitovoz 6-3 to claim a spot on the podium.

This achievement marked Azerbaijan's fifth bronze medal at the tournament. Earlier, freestyle wrestlers Musa Agayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg), Zafar Aliyev (97 kg), and Farid Sadikhli (55 kg) also earned bronze.

The European U23 Championships are set to conclude on March 15.

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