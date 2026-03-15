Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia FMs discuss situation in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. On March 5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current security situation in the Middle East. Concern was expressed over rising tensions in the region, and the importance of preventing further escalation was emphasized.

During the talks, the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region, as well as to prevent attacks on neighboring states, was highlighted.

The ministers also discussed other pressing regional and international issues, along with the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. They exchanged views on a number of matters of mutual interest.