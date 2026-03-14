Azerbaijan and China exchange views on strategic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. An exchange of views on comprehensive strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China has been held during meeting of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev with former Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs, former Chinese ambassador Wu Hongbo, the publication of Hajiyev on his social media account says, Trend reports.

The presidential assistant noted that the meeting discussed key developments in the region.

"This was a valuable dialogue that reflected the depth of our bilateral relations," the publication highlighted.

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