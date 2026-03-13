Azerbaijan, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank discuss cooperation expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation during a meeting between Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov and BSTDB Vice President Ziya Aliyev, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting highlighted the role of Azerbaijan’s effective cooperation with international financial institutions, including the BSTDB, in supporting the country’s economic development. It was noted that the bank’s partnership with Azerbaijan’s private banks to expand businesses’ access to financial resources contributes to supporting entrepreneurship and increasing investment opportunities.

In the course of the meeting, insights were shared regarding Azerbaijan’s key strategic development priorities and the opportunities for expanding collaboration with the BSTDB.



The parties also explored opportunities for collaborative efforts in key initiatives underway in the nation, encompassing public-private partnerships, industrial zones, and strategies designed to bolster small and medium-sized enterprises.

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