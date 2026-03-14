UNESCO official calls for flexible, inclusive policies to tackle housing gaps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Through our organization, we work to promote inclusiveness and sustainability in urban development. Yet, significant gaps remain in many countries, highlighting the complexity and scale of the challenge, said Benedetto Zacchiroli, Chair of UNESCO’s International Coalition for Inclusive and Sustainable Cities and President of the European Coalition of Cities Against Racism, Trend reports.

Speaking on the topic during a panel titled "Global Collaboration in Housing – Perspectives for WUF13" at the XIII Global Baku Forum, Zacchiroli stressed that there is no single universal model for addressing these challenges. Networks operating at different levels must remain flexible and provide effective support when needed.

“Programs like those in Thailand reach 90,000 families, including providing housing opportunities for 1,500 families living in informal settlements. Such initiatives also help address issues in the rental market, including rent control and protection against unfair evictions,” he said.

He emphasized that inclusive policies should benefit all segments of society, including migrants, people with disabilities, youth, and marginalized communities. “The main goal is to ensure that everyone has access to housing rights,” he noted.

Zacchiroli added that UNESCO’s approach is not about penalizing cities.

“Rather, it is about guiding them toward creating more inclusive and equitable living environments. Currently, around 3 billion people live in inadequate housing conditions, many of them children and youth. This reality highlights the urgent scale of the problem.

That is why collaboration and sustained dialogue are essential. The question is not just where to start. Even if it means starting from the last stage of the process, action must be taken. Our fundamental duty is clear: no one should be left behind,” he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel