Egypt’s ex-minister highlights tourism, ICT, and energy for strategic co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Tourism, ICT, culture and energy are among the sectors with the greatest potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt, Egypt’s Former Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum, themed "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition".

She noted that the sides have discussed cooperation in the cinema industry, as well as in higher education, including collaboration with Al-Azhar University through student exchange programs between Egypt and Azerbaijan.

Al-Mashat also praised Azerbaijan’s achievements in the oil sector and said cooperation could expand in energy. “We’re very impressed by the work that’s happened in Azerbaijan in the oil sector. Egypt is also doing a lot in oil and gas, and there’s going to be cooperation in that sphere as well,” she added.

The former minister also highlighted growing collaboration between the two countries in global initiatives and international forums. Egypt hosted COP27, while Azerbaijan hosted COP29, which contributed to closer cooperation on climate-related issues.

She noted that Egypt hosted the World Urban Forum in 2024, while Azerbaijan is expected to host the next edition later this year, opening further opportunities for technical cooperation between the two countries.

Commenting on the Baku Global Forum, Al-Mashat said the platform plays an important role in bringing together leaders and experts from around the world to address shared global challenges.

“It is very important to see people with different experiences from different parts of the world having the same ideas and pushing the same message. International cooperation is needed,” she said.