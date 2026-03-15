Citizens vote at Kazakhstan Embassy in Baku on new Constitution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Voting is underway at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Baku as part of the referendum on the new Constitution, the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, Trend reports.

As of 15:00 Baku time, 135 out of 200 registered voters have cast their ballots.

It is noted that students from Azerbaijani universities, employees of international organizations and Kazakh companies, tourists, as well as parents and teachers of Kazakh schoolchildren who arrived in Baku for the international STEM Olympiad, where the primary school team took first place, are participating in the voting.

The embassy reported that the polling station will remain open until 20:00 Baku time.