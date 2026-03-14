EU Special Representative highlights efforts to implement Trans-Caspian pipeline route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Serious efforts are undertaken to implement the Trans-Caspian pipeline route, European Union (EU) Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais said at a special session of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition" today, Trend reports.

"Our relations with China are close, depending on the current situation. There are issues where our interests overlap. In particular, regional security, stability, and transport connections are areas where we have common interests," he noted.

According to him, although there is no complete agreement on all issues, cooperation is being carried out in these areas.

"We are making serious efforts to implement the Trans-Caspian pipeline route. This route can provide access from the West to Central Asia. Chinese partners are implementing projects more to the east. They are working on pipeline projects extending through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to the Fergana valley, and this line may later continue towards Turkmenistan. Thus, in the future, access to the coast of Azerbaijan may also be created.

Tajikistan has a special role in this process. Security issues in Tajikistan are of serious concern, especially due to threats coming from Afghanistan. The de facto authorities there are either unwilling or unable to fully ensure security on the border. The presence of several thousand terrorist groups from abroad poses a real threat to the region.

Therefore, the disruption of this security balance also poses a great risk to Europe," he added.

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