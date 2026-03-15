Every crisis also creates new opportunities - Alasdair Ross

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Every crisis also creates new opportunities, International Affairs Editor at The Economist, Alasdair Ross said today at the XIII Global Baku Forum in a side session on "How the latest regional conflict is changing the Middle East", Trend reports.

According to him, global consulting organizations are actively interacting with various committees, and governments and businesses are increasingly collaborating to find solutions in the areas of transport and environmental initiatives.

"Today, these processes have accelerated, and many decisions have begun to be actively implemented. This has become especially noticeable since 2022, when serious efforts have been made to create more sustainable institutional mechanisms. However, it's not just about social structures. It also concerns logistics, political differences, negotiation processes, and cultural aspects," he said.

He added that the issue concerns activities and social standards, as well as whether such countries and associations will be viewed as platforms for social dialogue or as economic and technological partners.