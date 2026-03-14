Azerbaijan set to support Türkiye for successful COP31 - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan expressed its support for brotherly Türkiye for the successful holding of COP31 and will continue cooperation in advancing the climate agenda, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said at a briefing held at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization headquarters, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that the COP process is one of the most inclusive platforms in the United Nations system, and this process brings together not only government representatives, but also civil society, academic circles, youth, and other stakeholders.

"By hosting COP29 in November 2024, Azerbaijan has organized one of the most important international events in the history of its independence. According to him, the results achieved are remembered as a significant milestone in the COP process.

High-level champions play an important role within the COP, and their activities complement intergovernmental negotiations with the contributions of non-state actors," he emphasized.

Rafiyev also touched upon the preparations for COP31 in Türkiye, noting that Samet Arvas, a high-level champion of this event, has extensive experience in the climate field and is already actively collaborating with various stakeholders.

"Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, is actively leading the preparations as the designated President of COP31," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel