Azerbaijan's economy gains foothold in 2M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan produced 18.47 billion manat ($10.9 billion) in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from January through February 2026, which is 0.3% more compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend reports via the State Statistical Committee.

The value addition in the oil and gas domain saw a decline of 1.7%, whereas the non-oil and gas sector experienced an uptick of 1.4%.



The composition of GDP production is delineated as follows: 32.7% attributed to industry, 11.4% to trade and vehicle repair, 7.5% to transport and warehousing, 3.9% to construction, 3.2% to agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2.8% to accommodation and food services, 2.1% to information and communication sectors, and 24.1% to various other sectors.

Net taxation on goods and imports represented 12.3% of the gross domestic product.