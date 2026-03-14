Azerbaijan evaluates state budget revenues from privatization and leasing in 2M2026
Significant privatization and leasing contributions were made to the state budget by the State Service for Property Issues in early 2026. Revenue was bolstered by auctions and new lease agreements. The state's revenue from real estate transactions was boosted by these initiatives.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy