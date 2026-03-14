Majority of people fear artificial intelligence impact - former VP of European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Majority of people fear impact of artificial intelligence (AI), President and Founder of Women Political Leaders, Vice-President of the European Parliament (2009–2011), Member of the European Parliament (2004–2014) Silvana Koch-Mehrin said at the panel discussions on "Digital futures: AI, Governance and ethics of innovation" as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition", Trend reports.

She noted that if there are innovations, there should be regulatory boundaries and limits related to them.

According to him, the power of technology has a significant impact on society.

"Since the first genetic modification was possible, we have had concerns; there has been a sense of fear and hesitation. Can we act within this framework at all?

We can talk about the 'gold standard' of the European Union (EU) regarding AI. The majority of citizens (about seventy percent) are afraid of the impact of AI. On the other hand, this technology is presented as a means of innovation. The EU intends to apply the highest safety standards. When the system is strong, responsibility also increases. People have the opportunity to control the actions of AI by controlling it. However, the EU doesn't fully agree with this and believes that there is already excessive regulation.

Our view is that a strong commitment can only arise when there are firm commitments to the management of AI. The conditions for transparency in the environment and the labor market can be increased through AI. However, in terms of energy, AI is expensive.

Any company that wants to do AI in the EU must agree to the regulation. Ultimately, we know that overregulation can destroy innovation, but there shouldn't be chaos either," she added.

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