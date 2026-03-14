World may face fragmentation of global tech system - former Montenegrin defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The world may face a fragmentation of the global technological system into parallel ecosystems amid growing geopolitical tensions and restrictions in the high-tech sector, former Minister of Defense of Montenegro Milica Pejanovic-Durisic said at the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition", Trend reports.

According to her, over the past decades, the global technological system has developed as a single, interconnected space, where innovations were created in different countries, while supply chains, standards, and infrastructure remained integrated.

"Today, we are witnessing a new trend in which the global innovation system may be fragmenting into parallel ecosystems with different standards, supply chains, and technology platforms," ​​she noted.

Pejanovic-Durisic emphasized that such processes are most often viewed through the prism of competition between the U.S. and China, but their consequences are global and affect all countries.

As an example, she mentioned the semiconductor industry, where the production of a single chip can involve development in one country, assembly in another, and use in a third.

"Today, this model is under pressure due to export restrictions and new industrial strategies that are changing the global structure of technological production," she said.

According to her, more countries are seeking to develop their own production capacities in strategically important sectors, including semiconductor manufacturing, which is gradually leading to the formation of more regionalized technological systems.

She added that increased technological competition could lead to long-term changes in the global economy and require new approaches to international cooperation.

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