President of Kazakhstan votes in referendum on draft of new Constitution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voted in the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution at polling station No. 51 in the Palace of Schoolchildren, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

Following the vote, the Kazakh president reportedly held a briefing for local and international media, emphasizing the importance of the referendum for the country's future.

"The Constitution is a truly historical document that guarantees the rights and freedoms of our citizens, therefore it is of exceptional importance. The new Constitution affirms the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of our country," Tokayev said.

Tokayev noted that he participated in the document's preparation, including the wording of the preamble. He expressed confidence that the new fundamental law will serve the benefit of Kazakhstan and its future.

The President of Kazakhstan then answered a number of questions regarding the main goals and objectives of the constitutional reform, as well as the international agenda.