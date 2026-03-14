UN official commends Azerbaijan for high-level WUF13 preparations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan has demonstrated a high level of readiness to host the Thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), said María Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing in Baku dedicated to WUF13, Espinosa highlighted Azerbaijan’s hospitality, organizational capabilities, and the rich history and culture of Baku during a briefing ahead of the forum.

“I have personally witnessed Azerbaijan’s warm hospitality, its strong organizational capacity, and the wealth of history and culture in Baku, which gives me full confidence that the World Urban Forum will be a success,” she said.