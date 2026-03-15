Azerbaijan records rise in share of e-commerce in card payments for 2025
E-commerce's share of card payments in Azerbaijan has grown significantly. This shift reflects broader changes in consumer payment preferences. The trend also extends to ATM transaction patterns, highlighting the move towards digital payments.
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