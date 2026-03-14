Kazakhstan expects growth in major agricultural production

Photo: U.S. Department of State

Kazakhstan is looking to take the bull by the horns in enhancing sunflower oil, corn processing, and dairy production. Sunflower oil production is set to hit 890,000 tonnes by 2025, bringing in an additional 100 billion tenge ($203.6 million). Two new corn processing factories are set to churn out 640,000 tonnes of raw maize, boosting starch and amino acid production from 205,000 tonnes to 260,000 tonnes and raising total output by a whopping 55 billion tenge ($112 million).

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