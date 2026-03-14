North Coast Communications ready to promote U.S.-Azerbaijan business ties (Exclusive)

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 14. North Coast Communications can play a critical role in strengthening business ties between the United States and Azerbaijan, David Silverman, president and founder of the strategic communications firm, told Trend on the sidelines of the U.S.–Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference.

The event, held on March 10, marked the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) in Washington.

Based in Washington, D.C., North Coast Communications specializes in Asia and Central Asia markets, offering tailored consulting, media support, and market entry strategies to promote regional business interests in the U.S. and vice versa.

“Since launching my firm in 2020, I have worked extensively across Asia, including Central Asia and the Caspian region. I have never seen such strong mutual interest between the U.S. and this region,” Silverman said. “Azerbaijan, in particular, stands out as a connectivity hub and a center for regional stability and energy. A strong, engaged Azerbaijan is vital for both the United States and the region, and its position as a gateway for Central Asia’s engagement with the West cannot be overstated.”

He highlighted the firm’s role in facilitating cross-border business engagement. “We help Azerbaijani industries and companies access the U.S. market, providing them with a trusted partner in Washington. At the same time, we connect U.S. businesses and investment capital to opportunities in Azerbaijan,” Silverman noted.

Emphasizing the broader regional significance, he added: “Central Asian countries are excellent partners for the United States and for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s strategic position enhances these partnerships, and North Coast Communications is uniquely positioned to bridge business opportunities between the U.S. and this dynamic region.”