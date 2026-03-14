Baku hosts NATO course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. According to the NATO Partnership for Peace Programme between Azerbaijan and NATO, a Level 1 Evaluator Training Course – 49 was held as part of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) programme, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The course, organized at the War Games Center of the National Defense University, brought together 22 participants from Azerbaijan and 30 instructors and attendees from NATO and partner countries. Throughout the course, various theoretical and practical activities were conducted both individually and in group formats.

The main objective of the course was to certify qualified military personnel to evaluate units and subunits declared to the Alliance’s Pool of Forces.