Uzbekistan explores new export frontiers in growing co-op with Belarus

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 14. Uzbekistan has explored the potential expansion of its exports to Belarus, which could encompass construction materials, electrical equipment, light industry goods, and food products, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This issue was addressed during a meeting between Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus, held as part of Vakhabov’s official visit to Belarus.

Throughout the discussions, the parties underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in these key sectors. They also emphasized the need to simplify logistics and customs procedures to facilitate the growth of bilateral trade.

Following the meeting, the parties reached a consensus to continue their joint efforts in fostering trade and economic collaboration between Uzbekistan and Belarus. They also agreed to explore new export opportunities and strengthen the business ties between their respective countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus increased by 25% in 2025, reaching nearly $1 billion. In February 2026, contracts worth almost $110 million were signed during the official visit of a Belarusian government delegation to Uzbekistan, underscoring both countries’ intention to further expand economic cooperation.