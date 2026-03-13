Kazakhstan sets ambitious goal to boost processed agricultural share
Photo: The press service of the UK Government
The share of processed agricultural products in Kazakhstan is expected to reach 70% in 2026, supported by investment and industry diversification.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy