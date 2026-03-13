Azerbaijani FM condemns latest missile attack on Turkish territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has condemned another missile attack targeting the territory of Türkiye during a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA).

The ministers discussed the current security situation in the region and rising tensions. Bayramov condemned the latest missile strike against Türkiye and expressed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the country. He also stressed that further military escalation could lead to undesirable consequences.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace overnight. According to the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye, the missile was neutralized by North Atlantic Treaty Organization air defense forces stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Previously, two ballistic missiles launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace on March 4 and March 9 were also intercepted by NATO air defense forces.

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