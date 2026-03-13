Azerbaijan lifts curtain on latest evacuation efforts from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From February 28 at 8:00 (GMT+4) until March 13 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 2,309 people representing various countries have been evacuated from Iran.

Among those evacuated were 686 citizens of China, 403 citizens of Azerbaijan, 294 citizens of Russia, 178 citizens of Tajikistan, 140 citizens of Pakistan, 68 citizens of Indonesia, 57 citizens of Oman, 44 citizens of Italy, 33 citizens of Iran, 26 citizens of Spain, 25 citizens of Algeria, 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, 17 citizens of Japan, 16 citizens of France, 16 citizens of Germany, 13 citizens of Uzbekistan, 13 citizens of Georgia, 13 citizens of Nigeria, 12 citizens of Poland, 12 citizens of Hungary, 11 citizens of Mexico, 11 citizens of Switzerland, 10 citizens each of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Canada, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 9 citizens of the United Kingdom, and 8 citizens of Brazil.

The list also includes 6 citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, Belgium and Romania, 5 citizens each from India, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Austria and Greece, 4 citizens each from Jordan, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain, Finland and the United States, 3 citizens each from the Netherlands, Qatar, the Philippines, Croatia, Australia and Denmark, and 2 citizens each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Sudan, Cyprus, Slovenia and Tunisia.

In addition, 1 citizen each from South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, and Belize was evacuated.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the US side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

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