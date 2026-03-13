Azerbaijan lifts veil on number of electrical substations built in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. As many as 33 units of 35 kV, 14 units of 110 kV substations, and one 330 kV substation have been built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan so far, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2025, discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

According to the report, 1067.7 km of 35 kV, 774 km of 110 kV, 262 km of 330 kV, and 74.3 km of 0.4 kV power lines have been laid.

During 2025, the opening of the 110/35/10 kV "Khankendi-1" substation in Khankendi city and the Lachin Electric Network Digital Management Center in the Lachin district took place.