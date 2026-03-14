Kazakhstan reports growth in key manufacturing sectors as of 2M2026
Photo: The press service of the Kazakh Government
Manufacturing in Kazakhstan is booming in several areas, including construction materials, machinery, metal products, light industries, and the production of rubber and plastics.
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