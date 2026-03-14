Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Ethiopia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed condolences to Ethiopia following devastating landslides and floods that have caused numerous deaths and injuries, the publication of MFA on X says, Trend reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and many injuries caused by the devastating landslides and floods in Ethiopia.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, to the Government and people of Ethiopia, and express our solidarity with people affected by this disaster. We wish a swift and full recovery to the injured,” the publication reads.