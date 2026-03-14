Azerbaijan records increase in average monthly salary for January 2026
In January 2026, Azerbaijan's average monthly wage took a leap forward. The workforce expanded, with workers in both the public and private arenas. Major players in the game are trade, education, and health care.
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