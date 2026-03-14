Georgia’s construction cost index falls 4% in January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Georgia’s Construction Cost Index (CCI) decreased by 4% in January 2026 compared to the previous month while increasing 4.3% year-on-year, Trend reports, citing data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to the data, the residential construction segment index fell by 4.8% month-on-month but rose 3.5% compared to January 2025. The non-residential segment decreased by 1.9% month-on-month, while posting a 17.7% year-on-year increase. The civil construction segment declined by 4.1% month-on-month and grew 0.9% year-on-year.

Geostat observed that the monthly downturn in the index was primarily influenced by a 24.5% drop in the average monthly nominal wages of workers in the construction sector, which accounted for -4.38 percentage points of the total variation.



The yearly expansion of the index was primarily linked to an 18.8% surge in construction sector wages and a 4.8% uptick in other expenses, adding 4.82 and 0.31 percentage points, respectively.



In summary, the construction cost index saw a surge of 24% relative to February 2022.