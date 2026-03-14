London City Lord Mayor stresses local solutions for global housing challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. While housing is often seen as a global problem, its solutions must largely be addressed at the local level, said Michael Mainelli, Lord Mayor of London and former Sheriff of the City, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion on “Global Cooperation in Housing: Perspectives for the World Urban Forum (WUF13)” at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Mainelli stated that there is no single global solution that works for all cities.

The official noted that each city faces unique social, economic, and demographic challenges. He cited London’s own struggles with housing and school shortages, which are exacerbated by rapid population growth.

"For instance, London faces both housing and school shortages, challenges that are intensified by the city’s rapid population growth. In such cases, strengthening the local economy is essential, as years of experience show that activating local economic mechanisms can effectively address these issues.

Establishing a sustainable economic model is particularly important. When people are provided with opportunities for well-being, they use them to create more stable and secure living environments. London is not only a major city but also one of the oldest hubs of land ownership and urban communities in the world," he said.

Mainelli emphasized that urban settlement is a growing and increasingly complex global phenomenon. No single sector, such as architect-led projects, can fully solve these challenges.

“It is crucial that different systems operate in parallel. Urban development is a constantly evolving process; there is no perfect city, and cities built today will continue to change over time. Housing is not solely the responsibility of architects or the private sector. Public-private partnerships must go beyond financial considerations, leveraging diverse financial mechanisms to protect property rights and expand access to housing.

Moreover, a comprehensive, systematic approach to infrastructure yields far more effective results. Poor construction quality or project delays are sometimes blamed on funding gaps, but ultimately, the most effective solution lies in strengthening the local economy,” Mainelli added.

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