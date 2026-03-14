Azerbaijan plays important role in global dialogue - Igor Garafulic (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan plays an important global role by providing a platform for discussing key international issues, acting UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic told Trend on the sidelines of a briefing dedicated to the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to him, holding the forum is of great importance for the international community, as it creates a space for dialogue on the most pressing urban development issues.

"This conference is very important for the UN system because it gives the entire world the opportunity to discuss the priorities of each city. Today, many key issues—employment, housing, decent work—are directly linked to urban development," he noted.

Garafulic emphasized that in the current circumstances, it is especially important to maintain platforms for international dialogue.

"The world now needs much more conversation than war," he said.

He also noted Azerbaijan's role in advancing the global agenda, recalling that the country has already hosted major international events.

"This isn't a one-off initiative. Azerbaijan already hosted COP29, and I see hosting the World Forum as a continuation of that work—providing a space for discussing important global issues. Therefore, Azerbaijan plays a truly significant role on the international stage," Garafulic added.